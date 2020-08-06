Boksburg hospital staffer facing action for alleged baby-swapping incident

The incident happened at the Tambo Memorial Hospital last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that it was taking disciplinary action against a staff member allegedly involved in a baby-swapping incident at a Boksburg hospital.

The department said that the hospital admitted that the identification of the babies and discharge procedure was not followed properly.

Spokesperson for provincial Health Kwara Kekana said that the matter was regrettable.

"The two babies, a boy and a girl, were born on 24 July. The baby girl's mother realised at about 9pm the same evening when she changed the baby's napkin that it was not her baby as she delivered a girl and she instead had a boy. The hospital reached out to the families to resolve the matter. Both mothers were interviewed by the sister in charge and the HOD and were counseled."

