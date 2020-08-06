9 people arrested following violent protests in Bloekombos

Residents have been erecting structures on private property near the Tygerberg raceway for the past few weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested nine people following violent protests in response to shack demolitions in Bloekombos in Kraaifontein.

On Thursday, tyres were burnt and police were pelted with stones.

There have also been protests in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, where young people demanded job opportunities within municipal projects.

It's also emerged that a City of Cape Town law enforcement vehicle was petrol bombed during a protest in Vrygrond.

The reason for yesterday's demonstration is still unclear.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that there were no injuries or arrests.

"The city's law enforcement responded to protest action in the Vrygrond area where tyres were burnt and roads were blocked. They managed to push the crowd back into the Vrygrond area, away from Prince George Drive. The officers were informed that the crowd had attacked a city vehicle that was parked at the home of an off-duty law enforcement officer in the area. Officers managed to get to retrieve the vehicle, which had been petrol-bombed, and took him to a safe place."

