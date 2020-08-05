Would-be cash thief shot,arrested only to discover stolen cash boxes were empty

A man is alleged to have robbed a security van at a Daveyton petrol station, and stabbed the driver and took off with three cash boxes. He was chased down, shot and later apprehended after hijacking a taxi.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have arrested a wounded man linked to a cash- in-transit heist in Daveyton after a bizarre and extensive crime spree.

A security van arrived at a petrol station in the area on Monday to collect cash when the suspect approached it, and police say he stabbed the driver and took off with three cash boxes.

Other security guards chased after the suspect and shot him.

Despite being wounded, he still managed to hijack a taxi as he tried to make his getaway.

The suspect only realised later that the cash boxes were empty.

The Hawks' Ndivhuwo Mulamu said, “They could try to stop him, however, he hopped from one car to another with the gunshot wound, chased by the community, until he was apprehended. We commend the members of the community for assisting the police with apprehending the suspect.”

