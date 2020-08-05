With risk of response fatigue, Mkhize warns 2nd wave of infections possible

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gave a stern warning to South Africans that if they don’t change their behaviour by wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from each other – a second wave of infections could be far stronger than the first one.

Gauteng, which has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, has seen a decline in the daily new infection rate over the past three weeks.

Mkhize said wearing masks and keeping distance is working and the first surge could be over by the end of the month.

However, he gave a stern warning to South Africans that if they don’t change their behaviour by wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from each other – a second wave of infections could be far stronger than the first one.

“If we don’t insist on distancing and use of masks, we actually can have a second surge. We have seen that happen in the US – the surge came back and is much much bigger than the first one.”

Mkhize said as the country heads towards the end of the first spike in numbers - the real fight lies ahead.

“All of that is in the hands of all South Africans. We as government have really been doing everything we could with your support, to contain this surge.”

The Minister said more than 24,000 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19, which translates to 5% of the country's infection rate.

