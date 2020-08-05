WC municipalities working to reduce service delivery backlogs - Bredell

MEC Anton Bredell said strict protocols would continue to be implemented and humanitarian initiatives to assist vulnerable communities are ongoing.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Local Government Department said that municipalities would try to catch up with service delivery backlogs caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

MEC Anton Bredell said that strict protocols would continue to be implemented and humanitarian initiatives to assist vulnerable communities are ongoing.

He said that municipalities were working with provincial and local tourism authorities to boost local business, tourism and hospitality.

Spokesperson James Brent Styan said: “When it comes to the virus, some regions are in different stages with the infection curve, with some rural areas still showing increases in COVID-19 cases. The Western Cape Department of Health is deploying additional resources to rural areas to tackle the disease effectively.”

