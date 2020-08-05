WATCH: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives COVID-19 update

On Tuesday, the health ministry announced that 345 more deaths had been recorded in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total tally to 8, 884.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives a health update as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Last South Africa’s total number of infections, since March, breached the 500,00 mark; with the World Health Organization warning that the pandemic could be drawn out and lengthy, which could result in ‘response fatigue’.

Last month the Health minister pleaded with South Africans to continue to adhere regulations such as mask-wearing, social distancing as well as practice good hand hygiene to curb the spread of the virus.

It said 4, 456 new infections were detected, which brought the number of known cases in the country to over 521, 000 since March.

Also, in the spotlight is the plight of frontline workers who say they do not have adequate personal protective equipment.

Nehawu has threatened to withdraw its members if their concerns regarding working conditions under COVID-19 are not addressed.