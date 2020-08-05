Warrant of arrest issued for AbaThembu Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo

The prince did not appear in the Mthatha Magistrate Court today as he was supposed to.

CAPE TOWN - A warrant of arrest has been issued for AbaThembu Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo.

The prince did not appear in the Mthatha Magistrate Court on Wednesday as he was supposed to.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Luxolo Tyali said that there was no explanation for his absence.

“On June 8, the former acting king appeared briefly in court on charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and for pointing a firearm. He was warned to appear in court today.”

The court has postponed the case indefinitely pending his arrest.

