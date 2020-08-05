Union wants Lesotho officials removed after Thabiso Mokhele dies of hunger in SA

Thabiso Mokhele died of hunger at the Waterworks informal settlement near Lenasia.

JOHANNESBURG - A diaspora organisation of Lesotho nationals in South Africa, Lehae la Basotho Workers Union, said that it was planning a protest march for their government to remove officials at the country’s high commission in South Africa, who had remained quiet after a man died apparently of hunger in Johannesburg.

Thabiso Mokhele died at the Waterworks informal settlement near Lenasia.

The organisation’s president, Majorobela Masakale, spoke at the funeral of Mokhele on Wednesday.

He said that there were many more Basotho who were suffering, while many bodies remained in mortuaries.

Community leaders and residents of the Waterworks informal settlement organised the funeral of Thabiso Mokhele from Lesotho.

Funeral of #ThabisoMokhele from #Lesotho who died - after going without food for days - is now underway at Waterworks Informal Settlement @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/RXSU35wHxu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2020

#ThabisoMokhele

Community leader Nkosinathi Buthelezi says they still don’t know how old he was because they still don’t have his identity documents @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/9wrjsKqcCt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2020

His emaciated body was found in a shack that he was allowed to use by its owner without paying rent.

But his neighbors said that like them, he was struggling to get food.

None of the officials of the Lesotho High Commission to South Africa had responded to requests for assistance when contacted.

And the president of Lehae la Basotho Workers Union, Majorobela Masakale, said that enough was enough.

"We have written a letter to the government of Lesotho and we will take legal action in Lesotho to remove the officials. We are organising a march to the high commission at the end of the month."

It’s still not clear how old Mokhele was because his documents were never found.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.