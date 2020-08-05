Truck driver makes U-turn on bail decision as Jozini crash case postponed

Sipho Ntuli had previously abandoned his bail bid but appeared to have changed his mind in the Ubombo Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

DURBAN - The case against a truck driver who allegedly killed eight people and injured 32 others in June has been postponed to 19 August.

Sipho Ntuli faces multiple culpable homicide charges.

He was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.



The NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson Kara said: “The matter of State vs Sipho Ntuli appeared in the Ubombo Magistrates Court today. Ntuli has been charged with drunk driving and culpable homicide after he drove into a crowd of people in Jozini. The matter was remanded to 19 August for a bail application.”

In the meantime, the families of the deceased have called for a stiff sentence.

