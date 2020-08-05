Several people wounded in shooting near Tshwane District Hospital

Paramedics said that police were among those wounded, with several of the casualties transported to nearby medical centers for treatment.

JOHANNESBURG - Several people have been shot and wounded in Pretoria near the Tshwane District Hospital.

Authorities are also investigating reports of possible fatalities in the attack.

Best Care emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser: "On arrival, there were a lot of suspects that were arrested and there were a lot of injured people on scene, ranging from suspects and police officers to serious and critical conditions. At this point in time, it is unknown what the cause of the shootout was and why the suspects have been approached by the police."

