2 Northdale Hospital officials suspended, CEO redeployed after patient dies

This comes after a 67-year-old Sibusiso Khumalo died of hypoxia at the weekend while being treated in a makeshift area in the hospital’s parking lot.

DURBAN - Two senior health officials at the Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg have been suspended while the acting CEO of the hospital has been redeployed back to her original position at the maternal health unit.

Khumalo’s death drew widespread condemnation after his daughter posted a video on social media showing poorly partitioned beds and hospital equipment at the facility.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has since instructed officials to establish an independent investigative team to probe the matter.

The team from the University of KwaZulu-Natal is expected to produce a report by Friday, with recommendations.

In the meantime, a temporary shelter with adequate heating has been set up at the facility while efforts are underway to build a more solid structure.

The provincial Health Department said that it had also started looking into the state of government hospitals in other parts of the province.

