SANParks announces phased reopening of national parks

SANParks said that some parks like the Addo, Camdeboo and the Karoo National parks were scheduled to open their accommodation on 17 August while Mountain Zebra National Park would follow three days later.

CAPE TOWN - Most national parks will reopen next Friday.

The SANParks announcement comes after the Tourism Minister revealed leisure travel was reopening for intra-provincial travel.

Guided overland safari vehicles will be permitted as soon as regulations are gazetted.

SANParks’ Rey Thakhuli said: “We’re following a phased-in approach. So, some places, like Kruger National Park, will open on 14 August, but other parks, like those in the Western Cape, will open from 17 August, like the West Coast National Park. We will also start opening other places from 20 August.”

Overnight guests will be required to provide proof of residence and no more than two people will be allowed per unit except for parents with children.

