Police arrest St Helena man (35) as violent protests in W. Cape continue

Police arrested St Helena man (35) as violent protests in #CapeProtests continue

CAPE TOWN – A large police contingent will remain in a number of west coast communities where violent protests have erupted.

In Stompneusbaai on Tuesday, protesters barricaded roads, while in Laingville near St Helena Bay officers clashed with demonstrators who pelted them with rocks, petrol bombs and flares.

The police’s Novela Potelwa said: “Police officials were deployed to quell incidents public violence on the west coast and they arrested a 35-year-old suspect in St Helena after a group of about 500 demonstrators barricaded roads, pelted police with stones, and threw petrol bombs and flares.”

The protests over housing and land have been raging since late last week.

A boy was shot and wounded in the head during unrest in St Helena bay last Friday. That incident is being probed by police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

