Parly gives green light to Mboweni’s supplementary budget

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has given the green light to the supplementary budget tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in June.

The Adjustments Appropriation Bill was approved without any amendments by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) following a marathon session on Tuesday. It was passed by the National Assembly on 29 July.

The Bill is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its social and economic fallout.

NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo announced the outcome of the vote “In favour, 26. Against, 23. Abstentions – none. The majority having voted in favour, the Bill is therefore agreed to in terms of Section 75 of the Constitution.”

The Adjustments Appropriations Bill provides for the allocation of money from the National Revenue Fund. As amended, it allows for finance minister Tito Mboweni to approve urgent expenditure for contingency funding before October.

That is when he will deliver his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) and table a second Adjustments Appropriation Bill.

The Bill will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for him to sign it into law.

Parliament is in recess until 17 August.

