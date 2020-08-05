No possibility of univeristies being immune to COVID-19 pandemic - USAf

The organisation said that at least 1,200 people had tested positive for COVID-19 while 28 staff members and four students had died.

JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa (USAf) said that while the coronavirus infection rate had been contained so far on campuses across the country, some institutions remained vulnerable to outbreaks.

Currently, under level 3 lockdown, only 33% of students are allowed back on campus.

Spokesperson Ahmed Bawa: "At the moment, the universities are performing approximately 35,000 screenings every day and this is largely for students who leave the campus and come to campus on a daily basis. The universities are part of the big social fabric of our society, so there's no possibility of the universities being completely immune to the pandemic."

