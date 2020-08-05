MPs debate suitability of shortlisted AG candidates

The ad hoc committee on the appointment of the AG met on Wednesday to consider eight shortlisted candidates as well as the selection process, as the term of current AG Kimi Makwetu ends at the end of November.

CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament (MPs) have questioned the suitability of some shortlisted candidates to be Auditor General (AG).

The ad hoc committee on the appointment of the AG met on Wednesday to consider eight shortlisted candidates as well as the selection process.

The term of current AG Kimi Makwetu ends at the end of November.



Some of the shortlisted candidates include Michael Sass chief financial officer of the National Health Laboratory Service and former South African Broadcasting Corporation board member Rachel Kalidass.

Deputy AG Tsakani Maluleke is also in consideration which could make her the first woman to hold the office.

But Democratic Alliance MP Jan de Villiers had reservations for one candidate.

“My third question is on Professor Tankiso Moloi who has been shortlisted but is not a registered chartered accountant. Although he is very experienced and academically qualified.”

African National Congress Deputy Chief Whip Doris Dlakude said the committee has to select someone that is beyond repute.

“The rate of corruption in our country is tearing our democracy apart. So, we don’t want to find ourselves in a situation where a person who we recommend to the President for appointment is found to have a dark cloud over their head.”

Those shortlisted will have their CVs published for public comment before the interview process starts.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.