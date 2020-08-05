Motshekga: Pupils will be assessed on 'trimmed curriculum' this academic year

Motshekga has been monitoring the return of matric pupils to schools this week.

DURBAN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday said pupils will be taught and assessed on what she called a 'trimmed curriculum' this academic year.

She said content left out this year would be incorporated into the 2021 curriculum.

Motshekga said next year’s curriculum would not be fully implemented.

The minister said she hoped that the system would be stable after three years.

“We are only going to assess them, teach them almost 70% of what they were supposed to have taken and take it over next year. In 2021, we don’t think we will finish the work of 2021 in 2021. It’s going to be a three year’s programme we are trying to cover that we may have lost.”

Trimmed curriculums are expected to be implemented across all grades except in grade 12.

Instead, matric pupils have been given more time to complete the academic year.

They are now expected to begin with their examinations in November and not October as initially planned.

