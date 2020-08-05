More than 300 new COVID-19 deaths bring SA’s toll closer to 9,000

On Tuesday, the health ministry announced that 345 more deaths had been recorded in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total tally to 8, 884.

JOHANNESBURG – More than 300 people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, putting that national death toll at over 8,000.

It said 4, 456 new infections were detected, which brought the number of known cases in the country to over 521, 000 since March.

The recovery rate is edging up to 70%, with 363,000 people having recovered so far.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to give a health update in a virtual briefing on Wednesday morning.

