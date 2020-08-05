Mkhize suggests COVID-19 peak may end soon but warns of second wave

New data shows that the daily infection rate in Gauteng, the Eastern and Western Cape was slowing down, with the ministry saying that the provinces could see the end of the surge at the end of the month.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the real test now would be whether South Africans changed their behaviour to slow the spread of the coronavirus, warning of a possible second wave if citizens were complacent.

New data shows that the daily infection rate in Gauteng, the Eastern and Western Cape was slowing down, with the ministry saying that the provinces could see the end of the surge at the end of the month.

But there are stern warnings that the country is far from winning the COVID-19 battle.

"The indications are that the containment measures are beginning to bear fruit and we may well be over this peak by sometime towards the end of August."

This message from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives South Africans a sense of hope that some of their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 are paying off.

But it is to soon to celebrate.

Professor Bruce Mellado, who is a member of Gauteng's coronavirus command council, said that there were still a number of concerns around the daily infection rate.

Mkhize has given a stern warning that there could be a second wave of infections which could be more severe than the first peak.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.