Mkhize: Officials dealing with COVID-19 reinfections, although not common

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said officials were dealing with a new phenomenon involving some people who are contracting COVID-19 for a second time, but he said it was not common.

Mkhize has given an update on government's efforts to stop the spread of the pandemic with over 521,000 confirmed infections.

The minister said he's asked his team of experts to track down cases where people have contracted the virus more than once to see how these infections compare with the rest of the world.

“Whether this is to do with the antibodies that are short and short-lasting in the body, we can’t tell. Whether it has to do with the initial infection that might have been minor and it comes back again, no one really knows what the situation is.”

Meanwhile, a team of more than 40 health experts assembled by the World Health Organization will soon be in the country to guide government in its response to the pandemic.

Seventeen of them are due to touch down on Wednesday.

