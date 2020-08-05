Mkhize: GP, EC, WC may have already reached COVID-19 peak

Mkhize is warning that social distancing, wearing of masks, and sanitizing are the country's main lines of defense.

JOHANNESBURG –Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday morning the latest COVID-19 data showed that Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape seemed to have already reached the peak of the pandemic - and are likely to see a further slow down until the end of this month.

The minister gave an update on the state of the pandemic

He reminded the public that social distancing, wearing of masks, and sanitising were the country's main lines of defense.

He said if South Africans abandoned these measures, the country could see a surge in the infection rate again, but much higher this time.

“These measures are beginning to bear fruit, and we could be over this peak towards the end of August. If we don’t insist on distancing and wearing of masks, we actually can have a second surge. We have seen this happening in the US.

WATCH: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives COVID-19 update

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.