MDC Alliance’s Coltart describes Mnangagwa’s message to Zimbabweans as chilling

JOHANNESBURG - Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance treasurer-general David Coltart has described the message from Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa as 'chilling', saying it is intended to crush the opposition.

Mnangagwa addressed Zimbabweans on Tuesday, where he called for unity and patriotism to work towards rebuilding the country's battered economy.

Last Friday, security forces were deployed to the country's two main cities, Harare and Bulawayo, to prevent anti-government marches called by activists over corruption and economic hardship.

Coltart said there's a wide variety of abuses within government: “There’s been an exposure of a $60 million corruption scam around COVID-19 funds and directly implicating close friends of Mnangagwa's family and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF's director of information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi said all arrests that have been made were lawful.

WATCH: Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa addresses the nation

