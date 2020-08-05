KZN whistleblower Thabiso Zulu fears for life after Madoda Makhanyela murdered

Thabiso Zulu believes that his friend Madoda Makhanyela was attacked after raising questions about a local multi-million rand housing project.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating after a political activist in Pietermaritzburg was killed in a hail of bullets.

It is alleged that the assailants also made off with Madoda Makhanyela’s vehicle after killing him.

His close friend and associate, well-known KwaZulu-Natal whistleblower Thabiso Zulu, believes that Makhanyela was attacked after raising questions about a local multi-million rand housing project.

Zulu said that he felt disempowered after his friend Madoda Makhanyela was murdered on Tuesday night.

"This comes after I was arrested by police on Wednesday night, which came in a Hollywood-style raid, insulted my family, threatened my family members with rape."

Zulu believes the attack was premeditated.

"It shows that it was a well-planned thing because there was a power failure for only five minutes and within that five minutes he was shot and killed. After he was shot, the electricity came back."

He now fears for his life because Makhanyela was said to be on a 2018 hit list which also contained his name.

Zulu said that he was still healing after surviving an assassination attempt late last year.

