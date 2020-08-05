Loyiso Masuku's return to metro dependent on outcome of tender probe

Masuku has taken leave pending a probe into the multimillion-rand deal to supply personal protective equipment to the Gauteng Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said MMC for group corporate and shared services Loyiso Masuku's return to the metro depends on the outcome of an investigation into a tender that was awarded irregularly.

Masuku has taken leave pending a probe into the multimillion-rand deal to supply personal protective equipment to the Gauteng Health Department.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “There are processes that have been announced by the Premier, there is an investigation that is going on and her coming back will be guided by some of those processes that she has agreed to.”

The MMC's husband Health MEC Bandile Masuku is also embroiled in allegations of misconduct over the tender that was awarded to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko's husband chief Thandisizwe Madzikane II.

