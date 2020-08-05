‘It’s damaging fitness industry,’ Fit SA calls for gyms to open again

Gym owners, trainers and fitness enthusiasts are planning a series of protest today against the ongoing closure of fitness facilities.

CAPE TOWN - Gym owners, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts are planning a series of protests on Wednesday, against the ongoing closure of fitness facilities under the coronavirus lockdown.

It's been over four months since the coronavirus pandemic hit our shores and the country's fitness industry has had enough of the lockdown.

The demonstrations, which are scheduled to run from 12 noon to 2 pm, are headed by Fit SA - an association of health and fitness clubs.

Fit SA spokesperson Grant Austin said: “We want to wear their gym clothes to support the general public. We would like them to hoot their cars at 1 pm for five seconds. So really, lying to us to just languish the situation is actually damaging the industry and our society’s right to stay healthy.”

