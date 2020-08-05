Driver in Jozini truck accident, Sipho Ntuli expected back in court today

Ntuli allegedly lost control of the truck he was driving, ploughing into other vehicles and bystanders. Eight people died, and 32 others were injured.

DURBAN – The man accused of being responsible for a crash that claimed eight lives and injured 32 others in Jozini, north of KwaZulu-Natal – is expected back in the Ubombo Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The incident took place in June.

Sipho Ntuli, who faces eight counts of culpable homicide, reportedly lost control of a sugar cane truck while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

At Ntuli’s court appearance last week, the state argued at that it’s still conducting investigations into the accident.

This resulted in the matter being postponed to Wednesday, 5 August 2020.

The state is expected to detail its findings so that the matter can proceed.

Ntuli previously abandoned his bail application and has remained in police custody since June.

In addition to causing multiple deaths and dozens of injuries, nine other vehicles were damaged.

Relatives of the victims who died in the crash have called for a harsh sentence.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.