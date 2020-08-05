CT deeds office's COVID-19 protocols questioned following repeated closures
Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier said that the frequent closures due to COVID-19 had been highly problematic and he had taken it up with national government.
CAPE TOWN - The repeated closure of the Cape Town deeds office due to COVID-19 is jeopardising the real estate industry.
The office which executes property transfers was closed during the early stages of the lockdown.
It reopened in May with a considerable backlog.
Finance MEC David Maynier said that subsequent closures due to COVID-19 had been highly problematic and he had taken it up with national government.
“It’s critical to implement the necessary health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. The deeds office does not appear to be implementing the measures in alignment with the national Department of Health of the Department of Labour’s guidelines.”