CT deeds office's COVID-19 protocols questioned following repeated closures

Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier said that the frequent closures due to COVID-19 had been highly problematic and he had taken it up with national government.

CAPE TOWN - The repeated closure of the Cape Town deeds office due to COVID-19 is jeopardising the real estate industry.

The office which executes property transfers was closed during the early stages of the lockdown.

It reopened in May with a considerable backlog.

Finance MEC David Maynier said that subsequent closures due to COVID-19 had been highly problematic and he had taken it up with national government.

“It’s critical to implement the necessary health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. The deeds office does not appear to be implementing the measures in alignment with the national Department of Health of the Department of Labour’s guidelines.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.