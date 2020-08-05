Calls for Zim activists to push for reform mounts, despite govt opposition

Fadzayi Mahere is a lawyer in that country. She said they would continue fighting for a re-imagined Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for activists in Zimbabwe to continue pushing for political reform even if the solidarity shown to anti-government protests loses momentum.

The country has been locked in an intense political crisis for decades now, with powerful government officials accused of overseeing years of economic decay.

Frustrations culminated in protests that spilled onto the streets this past week, sparking an international outcry from observers over the state's heavy-handed response to demonstrators.

Mahere is among the scores of protesters arrested by police.

She said they were stripped of their dignity.

“You would not think that we are in the middle of a global pandemic. There was no water, anywhere. The cell in which we were sleeping in was overflowing with urine. One of the women we were arrested with was menstruating and there were no sanitary disposal facilities for her.”

In a televised address on Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa slammed the unrest saying 'rogue Zimbabweans' were working with foreign detractors to scupper government's work.

