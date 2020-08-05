At least 2 cops wounded in shootout near Tshwane District Hospital

There are fears that several people may have died after being caught in the crossfire between police and a number of suspects just outside the Tshwane District Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are combing the scene of a shooting in Pretoria that has left at least two police officers wounded.

There are fears that several people may have died after being caught in the crossfire between police and a number of suspects just outside the Tshwane District Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The circumstances surrounding the attack are still unclear but it is understood that the two policemen had to be airlifted to Milpark Hospital for treatment.

Paramedics said that they were called to attend to the casualties and found some people with critical gunshot wounds.

Best Care Emergency Services spokesperson Xander Loubser: "The Steve Biko Hospital has been flushed with the majority of patients coming from the scene. At this point in time, it is still unknown what the cause of the shootout was and why the suspects have been by the police and it is open for further investigation from the police."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.