ANC vows to strengthen structures to deal with graft within party, govt

The ANC said it was embarrassed and outraged by recent corruption allegations against some of its leaders involving COVID-19 tenders.

JOHANNESBURG - Facing heavy criticism for its lack of action against corruption, the African National Congress (ANC) now said it would strengthen its structures to deal with graft within the party and government.

Following a meeting of the national executive committee (NEC), the ANC NEC said the public outrage was justified.

The ANC said it was drawing a line in the sand against corruption and will intensify its fight against the scourge by with tightened preventative measures.

Some of its leaders have been implicated in personal protective equipment scandals and benefiting unlawfully from tenders worth millions of rands.

The NEC said members implicated in corruption and those facing criminal charges may be asked to vacate their positions.

The party said its integrity committee and disciplinary structures will be strengthened and party members and public officials are expected to live by a code of ethics, which will be drafted soon.

The ANC has vowed to be a party free from the stains of corruption.

