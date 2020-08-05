Alcohol sales ban not most effective way to curb spread of COVID-19, says expert

Government reintroduced the regulation last month, because evidence showed a direct link to trauma admissions in hospitals, where resources were needed to deal with COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - Prohibitions can erode the public’s respect for the law. That's the view of international experts on a webinar hosted by South African Breweries, discussing the impact of the ban on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown.

The liquor sales ban is causing catastrophic losses in the industry, a considerable drop in tax revenue and many people are losing their jobs.

Drawing on alcohol prohibitions from the past, Chris Snowden, the head of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, explains how this can lead to contempt for the law.

“When people don't believe a policy is justifiable or fair, they don't feel very bad about disobeying it. They feel they've been pushed onto the black market, rather than their choosing to break the law.”

Snowden said that an alcohol ban was not the most effective way to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Other countries, the vast majority of countries which have not introduced such a ban, certainly aren't doing worse than South Africa.”

He added that there had been virtually no difference in the spread of COVID-19 between countries that had implemented a liquor ban and those that had not.

