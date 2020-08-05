Acting Gauteng Health MEC Mamabolo meets officials, unions over PPE for workers

Jacob Mamabolo is standing in for Bandile Masuku, who has been placed on special leave, following allegations of improper conduct involving the awarding of a personal protective equipment tender worth millions.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that he had concluded his visit to health facilities across the province since taking over the reins.

Mamabolo is standing in for Bandile Masuku, who has been placed on special leave following allegations of improper conduct involving the awarding of a personal protective equipment tender worth millions.

The matter is currently under investigation.

Mamabolo said that he paid visits to senior managers in the department and labour unions who expressed concern about the state of PPE provided to health workers.

Health Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: “In his address to the team the MEC said that he was honoured to have been asked to temporarily steer the ship, and he looks forward to continuing to work with all employees to give and adequate response to COVID-19 with the number one priority being to save lives.”

