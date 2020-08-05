9 suspects arrested after deadly shootout near Tshwane District Hospital

Authorities exchanged fire with gunmen just outside the forensic pathology services of the Tshwane District Hospital on Wednesday afternoon when officials were closing in on a wanted man.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said that nine suspects had been arrested following a deadly shooting in Pretoria.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said that ongoing investigations could lead to more arrests.

"The provincial task team from Gauteng who are investigating taxi violence were on an intelligence-driven operation and they were following up on information on the whereabouts of a wanted suspect and this information directed police to the government mortuary where it is believed that this wanted suspect would be collecting the body of a deceased family member."

It's understood that several suspects sustained gunshot wounds during the shoutout and one of them died.

No members of the public were hurt in the altercation.

