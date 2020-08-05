2 Pollsmoor Prison officials in hot water over misconduct allegations

The Department of Correctional Services has not divulged what transgressions the officials had committed.

CAPE TOWN - Two senior Pollsmoor Prison officials are in hot water following allegations of misconduct.

The Department of Correctional Services said that it had suspended area commissioner Ntobeko Mketshane.

Wongama Mbombo, a senior official at the prison, has been dismissed following a disciplinary process.

The department has not divulged what transgressions the officials had committed.

The department's spokesperson Logan Maistry: "Since such internal matters involve employer and employee, public service guidelines and related prescripts must be upheld in order to safeguard the process and protect the parties involved from undue influences and consequences."

