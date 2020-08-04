Zondo Inquiry told FS report on R255m asbestos eradication audit was 'useless'

Environmental health expert Jacobus Roets told the state capture commission that he had never heard of Blackhead Consulting or Diamond Hill Consulting, the companies that were paid to do the work.

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental health expert Jacobus Roets on Tuesday said that the report produced after the Free State spent R255 million on the audit of houses for eradication of asbestos was useless.

The commission’s investigators found that more than a R100 million was paid to officials including former Free State premier and ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

Roets said that the audit done by Blackhead and Diamond Hill showed pictures of defects on houses, and in some cases assumed that they had asbestos just because they were in a certain area.

He told the commission that the audit would need to be done again with a bill of quantities for contractors to remove the asbestos in the Free State.

The province paid R7,000 per house for the audit alone.

But Roets said that the audit should have cost R600 per house and the removal R5,000.

The former human settlements director of procurement, John Matlakala, was supposed to appear before the commission to explain the contract but he did not.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo considered issuing a summons so that failure to appear before the commission becomes a criminal offence.

