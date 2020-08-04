20°C / 22°C
West Indies T20 series in Australia called off

It follows the postponement of the T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in Australia, and this month's one-day international series against Zimbabwe.

West Indies' Jason Holder leaves the field with the ball after taking six wickets to help bowl out England for 204 runs in the first innings on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on 9 July 2020. Picture: AFP
West Indies' Jason Holder leaves the field with the ball after taking six wickets to help bowl out England for 204 runs in the first innings on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on 9 July 2020. Picture: AFP
58 minutes ago

SYDNEY - Australia's October Twenty20 series against the West Indies was called off Tuesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the international sporting calendar.

Cricket Australia said the three-match West Indies series had been intended as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup, but could no longer serve that purpose.

"In light of this development... it has been agreed to postpone the matches," CA said in a statement.

The series will be take place ahead of the rescheduled T20 World Cup, on dates yet to be decided in either 2021 or 2022.

Australia is currently struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infections and its international borders remain closed, with arrivals required to undergo 14-day quarantine.

Despite the logistical difficulties, Cricket Australia insists a money-spinning four-Test series against India in December-January will proceed.

They have been less vocal about the fate of the first-ever Test match between Australia and Afghanistan, which is due to be held in Perth in late November.

