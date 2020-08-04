WC matrics return to school smoothly, says provincial department

Grade 12's returned to class on Monday they now have to knuckle down for their finals amid a disrupted school calendar.

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said the first day back at school for matriculants in public schools, after a week's break, went smoothly.

Grade sevens will return next week - while the remaining grades will be phased in through the rest of this month. Schools have been shut again due to persistent fears over coronavirus outbreaks.

The department's Bronagh Hammond said: “There 52,000 grade 12 learners registered in the system. We will be assessing the attendance figures of learners and addressing any concerns where school attendance may below. Given the additional days provided to matriculants, there is no excuse but to remain positive, focused and determined to complete their NSC.”

