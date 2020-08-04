Tourism will pick up in coming months, says Business Council

The Tourism Department published a new draft recovery plan that details international and local predictions for when tourism may open to international travellers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tourism Business Council of South Africa said that recovery in the sector was expected in the next coming months after the Tourism Department published a new draft recovery plan.

The plan details international and local predictions for when tourism may open to international travellers.

Tourism has suffered severely in the country since South Africa went into lockdown earlier this year.

Last week, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani announced the opening of intra-provincial travel, which will boost some businesses.

The council's Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said: “We have to look at the fact that people are willing to travel. We know that there is a core group of people who are willing to travel domestically.”

