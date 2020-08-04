Solskjaer tight-lipped on Man Utd Sancho talks

The Old Trafford giants are hoping to make the 20-year-old their marquee signing in the transfer window when the impact of the coronavirus pandemic means few other clubs can get anywhere near Dortmund's lofty asking price.

LONDON - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer kept his cards close to his chest over the possible signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho on Tuesday.

The Old Trafford giants are hoping to make the 20-year-old their marquee signing in the transfer window when the impact of the coronavirus pandemic means few other clubs can get anywhere near Dortmund's lofty asking price.

It is understood that discussions are ongoing about a deal for the England winger.

The Bundesliga club have reportedly set an August 10 deadline and want more than £100 million ($130 million) for the player.

But Solskjaer gave little away in his press conference ahead of the second leg of United's Europa League last-16 tie against Austrian side LASK.

"This transfer window is a long one and every transfer takes its course," said the Norwegian. "It is what it is.

"At the moment, I've got no updates for you anyway so if there's any news, we'll update you."

LASK will arrive at Old Trafford for Wednesday's match 5-0 down from the first leg.

Chris Smalling had hoped to be involved in the competition with Roma, but an extension to his season-long loan move has not been reached.

The defender said he was disappointed that he "can't finish what we started this season" as the Serie A side prepared to face Sevilla, with Solskjaer ready to welcome the 30-year-old back to Old Trafford.

"I think Chris has shown over his career at Man United how valuable he is for Man United," the manager said.

"This season was about him being a regular, going to Roma, showing and proving how good a centre-back he is."

By contrast, Alexis Sanchez has got the green light from United to feature in the Europa League for Inter Milan.

The forward has been a huge disappointment at Old Trafford and it has been reported that discussions over a permanent exit are ongoing.

