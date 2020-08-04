SCA agrees to urgently hear Fita appeal bid in cigarette sales ban matter

Fita approached the court last week to appeal the High Court decision to dismiss its challenge against government’s cigarette ban.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has agreed to hear the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)’s a petition to appeal the ban on cigarette sales urgently.



Fita approached the court last week to appeal the High Court decision to dismiss its challenge against government’s cigarette ban.

Government insists the ban is necessary as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Fita has not been lucky in its bid to have the cigarette ban overturned as all its legal challenges have so far failed.

The association has another chance now, as the Supreme Court of Appeal directed on Tuesday that their case would be dealt with on an urgent basis.

Government, as the respondent, has been ordered to file its answering affidavit by no later than Friday.

If the association has a responding affidavit, it will have until next week Tuesday to respond.

Fita and government have been locked in a legal battle since cigarette sales were banned almost four months ago.

