EC MEC amongst those fingered in complaints to PP over dodgy COVID-19 deals

Some of these complaints include personal protective equipment contracts as well as flouted procurement processes for quarantine sites.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she's received over 500 complaints of dodgy procurement processes linked to COVID-19 involving government.

One of these cases involves an Eastern Cape MEC who allegedly intervened to make sure a lodge she owns scored a lucrative contract for a quarantine site.

Mkhwebane said this contract was one of her biggest concerns: “They are on top of that using attorneys to engage the office, which is totally unnecessary and they are still going to spend more money to pay attorneys to respond to us.”

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk: Public Protector receives coronavirus complaints

