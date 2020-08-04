Police hunt 2 female suspects after baby kidnapped in Magalies

Its alleged that the two suspects pretended to be family of the child's father and took the two shopping for baby clothes on Monday. One suspect held the baby while the mother was given money to buy food in one of the shops.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are searching for two women who snatched an eight-month-old baby girl from her mother at Magaliesburg CBD.

It's alleged that the two suspects pretended to be family of the child's father and took the two shopping for baby clothes on Monday.

One of the kidnappers held the baby while the mother was given money to buy food inside one of the shops.

When the mother returned, she realised the two suspects disappeared with the child.

The police's Mavela Masondo has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“The suspects would be in their 20s and they speak Setswana. They were wearing blue jeans, black slipper boots and one with a blue sweater. The suspects are both light in complexion.”

