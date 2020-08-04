Police arrest 5, retrieve stolen cash taken from Lansdowne business

Police said the suspects, aged between 24 and 36, stormed the fast food outlet in Turfhall Road and threatened employees with firearms to open the safe.

CAPE TOWN - Five suspects have been arrested following a business robbery in Lansdowne.

Police said that the suspects, aged between 24 and 36, stormed the fast food outlet in Turfhall Road and threatened employees with firearms to open the safe.

They then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money but were arrested later by members of the anti-gang unit and Athlone police.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The cash was recovered, and two unlicensed firearms were seized. The suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court once they have been charged.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.