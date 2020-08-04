Parliament shortlists 7 candidates to replace Kimi Makwetu as Auditor-General

The ad hoc committee dealing with the appointment of the new AG met on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament on Tuesday shortlisted seven candidates for the position of Auditor-General (AG).

Current AG Kimi Makwetu’s term ends on 30 November.

The ad hoc committee dealing with the appointment of the new AG met on Tuesday.

The seven names presented to the ad hoc committee included deputy auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke. She could become the first woman to head the office.

Another candidate is CFO of the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) Michael Sass.

All candidates are chartered accountants, with one professor in Tankiso Moloi.

Committee chairperson Sisisi Tolashe said that the selection would be transparent and the public would also be part of the process.

“This is the actual programme that we will follow in making sure that the public is part of the process and the committee owns this process because anything that might go wrong will come back to the committee,” Tolashe said.

The committee is expected to publish the CVs of the candidates by Thursday and all members of the public can make comments.

