Over 5,000 new COVID-19 infections, SA’s recovery stands at 69%

The counrty's coronavirus death toll now stands at 8,539 after 173 more deaths were reported in the last 24-hour cyle.

The health ministry said it picked up just over 5,000 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle, which brought the number of known cases since March to over 516,000.

The recovery rate stands at 69%, with 358,000 people recovering so far.

