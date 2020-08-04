Outa: All SOEs must emulate Eskom & try recover looted money

Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit announced on Monday that summonses were being issued to 11 individuals who illegally diverted about R3.8 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said all other state-owned entities must emulate Eskom and try to recover money looted through state capture.

Outa has been one of the civil society organisations calling for perpetrators to be brought to book.

Outa said the action taken by Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit is long overdue as Parliament and the state capture inquiry have heard how Eskom was used to facilitate state capture.

Outa has also laid criminal complaints against nine of the 12 people Eskom has issued summons against.

Outa’s Stefanie Fick said: “We call on other organisations, government SOEs and other departments to follow in Eskom’s footsteps and recover looted public funds. There are plenty of examples. Outa has reiterated its commitment to fighting against corruption and tax abuse and we will, therefore, offer our help in fighting COVID-19 corruption and holding implicated individuals to account.”

The organisation has called on the public to report any corruption at state-owned entities so that those responsible are prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Eskom has cut power to large parts of Soweto and the Vaal again on Tuesday morning.

The utility said it was implementing so-called load reduction until 9 pm to avoid overloading in these high-density areas.

