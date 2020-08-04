Norma Gigaba now deciding whether to initiate legal action against Hawks

The politician’s wife is accused of vandalising a luxury vehicle with damage mounting up to at least R100,000.

PRETORIA - Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife, Norma, said she was now deciding whether to initiate civil litigation and possible legal action against the Hawks, raising further questions about the circumstances under which she was arrested.

She is also accused of sending a series of insulting SMSes to a certain person in which she levels various allegations against them including selling tenders.

Norma Gigaba is not going down without a fight.

She appeared briefly in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Armed with a strong legal team, her lawyer Victor Nkwashu says based on the charges, the 40-year-old should have been warned to appear in court and that her arrest was not necessary.

Nkwashu said they would be seeking restitution for her arrest and detention at the Brooklyn police station last Friday.

“She’s being charged with malicious injury to property and crimen injuria. That is what the prosecutor has placed on record in the court. However, during the bail hearing over the weekend, we were told that there is a charge of assault, but it was not mentioned again here. So, the arrests on its own for such kind of charges should have not happened. She should have appeared in court instead of arresting her.”

The case has been postponed to 14 September.

