Mnangagwa: We’ll overcome attempts at the destabilisation of our society

In an address carried by 'The Chronicle' on Tuesday morning, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his leadership had the responsibility to provide stability in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday morning said his government would overcome what he called attempts at destabilisation by a “few rogue Zimbabweans” acting with foreign detractors.

In an address carried by The Chronicle, Mnangagwa said his leadership had the responsibility to provide stability in the country.

Dozens of people have been arrested over the past week in Zimbabwe after an attempt to hold an anti-government demonstration against alleged corruption and the country’s weak economy.

Mnangagwa said his government remained resolute.

“We will defeat the attack and stop the bleeding of our economy. We will overcome attempts at the destabilisation of our society by a few rogue Zimbabweans acting in league with foreign detractors,” he said.

Mnangagwa said his government was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic along with attacks on other fronts.

“Economic aggression, local currency manipulation, and detractors who fear the inevitable eminence of success of our reforms,” Mnangagwa said.

He said many were trying to scupper his government’s efforts.

“All this was meant to undermine our projected economic growth and stability. As a result, we have had to constantly recalibrate our compass to ensure that we remain on course and that the standard of life of the majority of our society gets better and better,” he said.

Several officials of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) alliance have gone into hiding after fearing for their lives. And many have been calling on the South African government to step in and address rights abuses in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

WATCH: Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa addresses the nation

