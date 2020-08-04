Mkhize appeals to parents to immunise their children during lockdown

The Health Minister on Tuesday said that the Department of Health had noted a decline in this service due to fears associated with contracting the coronavirus.

DURBAN - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday called on parents to ensure that they immunised their children against illnesses, including measles, polio and meningitis, which were more dangerous for them than COVID-19.

The minister on Tuesday addressed a virtual gathering to mark World Breastfeeding Week.

Mkhize said that parents and guardians should not fear bringing their children to facilities for immunisations.

“Our facilities all have tried mechanisms whereby patients with flu-like illness are separated from with patients representing for other reasons,” he said.

Efforts were underway to ensure access to quality that healthcare was not neglected during the COVID-19 surge, Mkhize said.

He also promoted breastfeeding for mothers with newborn babies, saying that it remained a safe and cost-effective way to build strong immune systems in children.

The minister is expected to address the media on Tuesday evening to give an update on government’s response to COVID-19.

