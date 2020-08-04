MDC Alliance’s Biti: Zim at a tipping point as police arrest opposition members

More than 60 people have been handcuffed so far, while more arrests still being carried out following an attempt to hold an anti-government protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance vice president Tendai Biti said Zimbabwe was at a tipping point as police and the military arrest scores of opposition members.

More than 60 people have been handcuffed so far, while more arrests still being carried out following an attempt to hold an anti-government protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week.

Many of the MDC alliance officials have now gone into hiding, fearing for their lives.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has commended Mnangagwa for concluding a global compensation agreement that is set to facilitate payment of compensation to white former commercial farmers whose land was appropriated during the contentious land reform programme.

Zanu-PF's acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said now that the land reform programme has been put to rest, Zanu-PF expected the white commercial farmers to start calling for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe after it embarked on its land redistribution programme.

During the party's latest address, Chinamasa also took a swipe at Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema for his uninformed comments regarding the land issue in Zimbabwe.

The comments follow Malema's criticism of Zimbabwe's government for its decision to compensate the white commercial farmers questioning where the country would get the money for the massive $3.5 billion payout.

Chinamasa said Malema needed to realise that making inflammatory speeches and donning red work suits, and berets do not make a revolution.

MNANGAGWA CALLS FOR UNITY, PATRIOTISM

On Tuesday, President Mnangagwa called for unity and patriotism in his address to the nation amid growing political tension.

On Friday, security forces were deployed to Zimbabwe's two main cities, Harare and Bulawayo, to prevent anti-government marches called by activists over corruption and economic hardship.

"Let us, as a people embrace the call for patriotism and hard work, transparency, accountability, love, unity and peace. Now is the time to embrace the opportunities before us with optimism and determination to transform and modernise our society. The door to the old manner of doing this is shut. The corrupt way is closed."

WATCH: Emmerson Mnangagwa outlines national response

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.